Mary John’s case set for High Court, September assizes

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

On the list of matters to be heard during the September assizes (any time after September), is that of well-known community activist Mary John, who is accused of disseminating false information electronically.

John appeared in court yesterday before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh with her lawyers Justin Simon QC and Jan Peltier and was told that her case is being sent up to the higher court since the prosecution has mounted sufficient evidence against her.

The defendant is accused of “intentionally, without lawful excuse or justification” sending false information “by means of an electronic system”.

The charge relates to an image of a woman she posted on social media alleging her to be the suspected killer of Piccadilly resident Jane Finch in October 2021.

When she first appeared in St John’s the Magistrates’ Court in January, John was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

She was also ordered sign in at a police station three times each week and provide two local sureties, and was warned against maligning, bad talking and spreading false information or face prison time

According to the Electronic Crimes Act, the accused persons could be sentenced “on conviction on indictment to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years, or to both”.