Martinique Gears Up for 2023 CSA Caribbean Dinghy Championship

As the 2023 CSA Caribbean Dinghy Championship (CDC) draws near, the excitement is palpable in the Caribbean sailing community. Hosted by the Cercle Nautique de Schoelcher (CNS) and sanctioned by the Ligue de Voile de Martinique, this regatta is set to combine the thrill of individual class competitions with the fiercely contested Nations Cup. Scheduled from October 27th to 29th, 2023, the CDC promises an electrifying showcase of sailing excellence and camaraderie.

The CDC is renowned for its unique blend of individual class results and the prestigious Nations Cup, which adds a layer of excitement and national pride to the competition. The Nations Cup, won by Antigua in the previous edition, has become a coveted honor among participating nations. With the regatta being hosted in Martinique’s “home waters” this year, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the host nation will leverage their familiarity with the conditions to secure victory in the Nations Cup.

Martinique’s picturesque coastline and rich maritime history make it a fitting backdrop for this esteemed event. The Cercle Nautique de Schoelcher (CNS), as the Organizing Authority, has meticulously prepared to offer participants an unforgettable experience. The fusion of skill, strategy, and passion for sailing is set to create a breathtaking spectacle that pays tribute to the Caribbean’s seafaring legacy.

The participating fleets include ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, Optimist, and Fusion classes, ensuring a diverse range of competitors and showcasing the versatility of Caribbean sailors. Enthusiastic interest has been pouring in from sailing communities across the region, with participants from Sint Maarten, Saint Barths, French Saint Martin, Antigua, and Barbados set to compete.

“In the spirit of friendly competition and cultural exchange, we are thrilled to welcome sailors from various Caribbean nations to our club,” said Guy De Chavigny, of the CNS. “With Martinique’s rich maritime heritage and our knowledge of these waters, we are poised to deliver a regatta that celebrates both individual achievements and the unity of nations.”

As the countdown to the 2023 CSA Caribbean Dinghy Championship begins, sailing enthusiasts, participants, and spectators are invited to witness the high class racing, camaraderie, and sportsmanship that make this event a highlight of the Caribbean sailing calendar.