March date identified for return of school sports

By Neto Baptiste

The Ministry of Sports has set a tentative date in March for the return of school sports, and could start with cricket and netball.

This is according to sources close to the ministry, who also revealed that a meeting with school principals and the hierarchy of the government ministry is scheduled for next week when the needs and concerns of the schools will be discussed.

It is also expected that start dates will be finalised during that meeting.

A meeting was held with ministry of sports officials and coordinators on Thursday to discuss the return of school sports which has been non-existent since March 2020.

Sports Minister, Daryll Matthew, revealed two weeks ago that the return of school sports had been sanctioned but said it must also receive the blessings of the relevant health authorities.

Further reports indicate that unvaccinated students will be allowed to participate but must continue to provide two negative Covid-19 tests monthly.

Competitions across Antigua and Barbuda were halted in March 2020 following the announcement that the country had recorded its first case of Covid-19. The suspension affected both the schools and national association competitions.

The government has since lifted the suspension on all domestic competition but has stipulated that all participants, including officials, must be fully vaccinated.