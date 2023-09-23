Man to be sentenced for rape of teenage girl

- Advertisement -
A man who was previously convicted of rape for forcing himself on a 15-year-old girl near Pensioners Beach will be sentenced next week.
Leon Riley initially faced charges in April 2016, resulting in a 15-year prison sentence following a jury trial that found him guilty of rape and serious indecency.
However, in November 2021, Riley was released after the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal overturned his conviction.
Subsequently, a retrial was ordered, commencing in May under the supervision of a new judge, Justice Ann-Marie Smith.
After a retrial earlier this year, a new jury panel found Riley guilty in June, leading to his incarceration pending sentencing.
He is now set to be sentenced on September 29.
