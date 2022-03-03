23 C
The Big Stories

Man held in connection with homicide of personal trainer  

Christopher Smithers, a 36-year-old personal trainer from the Friars Hill Development, was killed on Tuesday after an altercation on St John’s Street

A 38-year-old Villa man is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations into the alleged homicide of 36-year-old Christopher Smithers of the Friars Hill Development.

According to police reports, Smithers – who worked as a personal trainer – and the man suspected of his alleged murder were involved in an altercation on St John’s Street at approximately 6.23pm on Tuesday.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a sharp object that he then used to stab Smithers, who was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injury.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 6.45pm.

The police say they are now in the process of “interviewing a number of people who they believe can further assist their investigations” into the incident.

Smithers is the second homicide victim for the year, following the shooting death of Clare Hall resident Allan Dowdie last month, outside the Clare Hall Secondary School.

