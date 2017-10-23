Man City beat Burnley, Man Utd lose at Huddersfield, Chelsea rally

Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as second-placed Manchester United’s unbeaten run surprisingly ended at Huddersfield Town.

City’s quality eventually shone through in a 3-0 home win against Burnley as Sergio Aguero equalled the club’s all-time scoring record.

The Argentine tucked in a first-half penalty to equal Eric Brook’s tally of 177 before City, who had previously been free-scoring at Etihad Stadium, wore down the visitors and added further goals though Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane.

Neighbours United had only conceded twice in their opening eight league matches, but Jose Mourinho’s side lost their defensive solidity against newly-promoted Huddersfield.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre took advantage of first-half errors as the Terriers beat United for the first time since 1952, despite Marcus Rashford’s strike setting up a nervy finish.

In the lunchtime kick-off, defending champions

Chelsea came from behind in a thrilling 4-2 win against Watford.

Aiming to avoid a third league defeat, Antonio Conte’s side trailed 2-1 before substitute Michy Batshuayi (2) and Cesar Azpilicueta lifted the Blues above Watford into fourth. (BBC)