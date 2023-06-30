Man accused of forging signature comes to court holding Bible

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who is accused of forging the signature of a Customs officer turned up to his committal hearing yesterday with a Bible in hand.

However, the divine intervention he was possibly hoping for did not materialise as his case was committed to the High Court’s September assizes.

Cooks resident, Sheldon Jordan, is believed to have “forged a certain document to wit a Laparkan bill of lading purporting it to be signed” by a Customs officer. He is also facing a charge for uttering the forged document.

It is alleged that on September 23 last year, Jordan, who was born in Jamaica, went to the Deep Water Harbour transit shed with a bill of lading cosigned by a woman and attempted to clear a barrel that was in the woman’s name with the matching bill of lading reference number.

Upon entering the information into their system, a Customs officer reportedly noticed that the document was falsified and quickly notified his supervisor.

Jordan, who is in his late 30s, appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday and heard that the prosecution was tendering over 10 pieces of evidence that could be used against him in the High Court should the matter go to trial.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh then told him that his case will be referred to the higher court where he could be brought before a judge for his arraignment any time after September.