London’s Merchant Taylors’ School cricket team visits Antigua and Barbados

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic Merchant Taylors’ School, Northwood, England are taking a senior group of cricketers to the islands of Antigua and Barbados this July.

Merchant Taylors’ are an independent all boys school situated in North-West London.

The Taylors’ pupils love their cricket and compete on a highly competitive circuit.

The School plays host to many first-class matches, including two T20 Vitality Blast Games this season, as well as hosting many international teams when they come over to play England; Australia, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka to name a few that have trained at the School recently. The School is also the home of Middlesex Youth Cricket having had many young professional players grace their pitches over the past 20 years!

Merchant Taylors’ arrived at the V.C. Bird Antigua International Airport from London on Thursday 6th of July and will be staying at the Jolly Beach Hotel until Thursday 13th July during which time they will be playing competitive fixtures against Combine School; Antigua Grammar

School; Ottos Comprehensive; Princess Margaret School; and Combine Community.

The touring party are very much looking forward to the action on-the-field playing at several superb grounds such as Coolidge, Pigotts and the Police cricket ground.

The tourists are equally looking forward to enjoying all that Antigua has to offer. Mr McGowan, the School’s Director of Cricket has been working closely with High Commissioner Karen-Mae Hill and also extends to Head of Schools Cricket, Ridley Jacobs, for assisting with the schedule.

We are delighted that the group will be going to Stingray City, partaking in an Island Safari and enjoying a catamaran cruise. Mr McGowan comments:

“We wanted to ensure our pupils had the real Antiguan experience and I am delighted to say that with High Commissioner Hill’s help the touring party will also be spending time at Government House where we will be making a donation to the Halo Foundation including laptops, projectors and sports equipment. I am so grateful to High Commissioner Hill for also organising a surprise Q&A with some of the legends of West Indies cricket; I know the boys will be so excited!”

Following their time on the beautiful island of Antigua, the Merchant Taylors’ School group will be flying over to Bridgetown to spend a further 4 days playing against Franklyn Stevenson, St. Michael’s, Lester Vaughn and the Wanderer’s Cricket Club.