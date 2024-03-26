Local yachting & marine association launches scholarship fund with US-based school of technology and trades

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association (ABYMA) and the IYRS School of Technology & Trades in Newport, Rhode Island have collaborated to launch The Antigua Marine Scholarship Fund.

In order to qualify for the programme, candidates will need to apply to the Antigua Selection Committee presently consisting of members of ABYMA who will review and determine the candidates long-term interest and commitment to the Antigua and Barbuda marine services industry.

In addition, the candidates will be required to meet all of the IYRS Admission criteria led by Ms Wehr, IYRS Director of Admissions, a release from the ABYMA said.

The first recipient is 21-year-old Ishmael Auguste who will study Marine Systems. Auguste, from Liberta, is a former student of the Irene B Williams Secondary School and a current member of the refit team at Woodstock Boat Builders.

He previously gained experience in electrics and is seeking to expand his knowledge to include marine electrical systems.

“It is my dream to be an engineer and work on motor or sailing superyachts,” said Auguste. “I’ve gotten straight to work at IYRS and I look forward to sharing my knowledge when I’m back in Antigua.”

“Robert Osborn Jr, President of the Salty Dawg Association and I came up with the idea to support local Antiguan marine service workers,” said Robert Farley, a member of The New York Yacht Club (NYYC) and Cruising Club of America (CCA). “The goal is to help Antiguan locals gain industry-recognised certifications to enhance the future of Antigua’s marine industry.”

Farley and Osborn approached IYRS with the concept and gained full support to proceed in collaboration with the ABYMA. IYRS is the premier marine trades and modern manufacturing school in the United States.

“It is essential that the quality of marine services remain robust in Antigua so that the island can continue to be a premier destination for cruisers and superyachts into the future,” said Osborn, who is responsible for encouraging approximately 80 cruising boats to visit Antigua every fall as part of the Annual Salty Dawg Caribbean Rally. “The partnership between ABYMA and IYRS will build on the excellent services available on the island while preparing the marine industry’s next generation.”

“Many principles are aging out of local marine service businesses,” said President of the ABYMA Franklyn Braithwaite. “With recent sad and sudden deaths, this has further put the spotlight on the need to accelerate the development of more skills on island.”

“As the premier technology and trade school, with a focus on the marine trades, IYRS works across the industry to create partnerships that are paramount to a healthy workforce ecosystem,” said IYRS President Kern Maass. “IYRS currently has over 600 hiring partners. Placing our students with careers, not just entry-level jobs, is a primary reason students seek out IYRS. Likewise, our relationships with industry partners ensures that our programs deliver what partners need to provide successful products and services. ABYMA and Antigua are ideal partners in building upon this crucial ecosystem, advancing excellence across the marine trades.”

The Scholarship Fund’s goal is to send at least two students each year and create an endowment that ensures the success of the program into the future.

Those interested in contributing to the Antigua Marine Scholarship Fund can visit https://www.iyrs.edu/give/make-a-gift and designate “Antigua Scholarship”. IYRS is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) so donations may be tax deductible. Contributions of any size will support current and future students’ development in the industry and ensure program continuity.

The Antigua & Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association (ABYMA) is dedicated to the responsible protection, enhancement and improvement of the marine industry and environment in Antigua & Barbuda. For more information, visit abyma.ag.

IYRS School of Technology & Trades is a non-profit, post-secondary experiential learning institution in Newport, Rhode Island and is the premier marine trades and modern manufacturing school in the United States. IYRS was founded in 1993 as the International Yacht Restoration School on the Newport harbor front. Since that time, IYRS has grown into a world-class learning institution offering four full-time, ACCSC-accredited programs.

IYRS offers education & training programs for people with a passion for thinking and working with their hands. IYRS students go on to careers across a wide range of industries, including yacht building, historic restoration, fine furniture making, wind energy, aerospace, consumer goods prototyping, and more. For more information, visit iyrs.edu or visit us on Facebook @IYRS.Training.Programs or Instagram @iyrsedu.