Local NGO’s recycling drive hailed a success despite falling short of goal

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

An initiative by a local NGO to mark Global Recycling Day on Monday has been deemed a success, despite not reaching its goal of collecting 100,000 cans and bottles.

Good Humans 268 rallied a number of businesses and groups across Antigua to assist with a recycling drive, via 12 pop-up stations placed around the island.

The NGO’s President Joshuanette Francis told Observer yesterday they had collected over 50,000 bottles and cans, although the final count had not yet been completed.

The station manned by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) collected the most items.

Following the event’s success, Francis and the other collaborating groups are now considering a repeat of the initiative.

Francis emphasised the importance of sustainability and eco-friendliness in their recycling efforts.

Once the bottles and cans are sorted, they have specific plans for each material.

Bottle caps will be donated to the West Indies Sailing Heritage Foundation, while cans will go to the Antigua and Barbuda Waste Recycling Corporation.

Clear bottles are designated for the Antigua and Barbuda Plastic Free Island Initiative.

This project is just one part of a broader waste management strategy, aiming to involve legislation for household sorting and the establishment of recycling facilities.

Good Humans has already begun work within educational institutions, placing 192 recycling bins in schools across Antigua and Barbuda.

The group has recycled a total of 178,000 cans and bottles in the last year, with Monday’s addition set to bring that number to well over 200,000.

Looking ahead, Good Humans 268 envisions a circular economy where recycled materials are transformed into new products.

They plan to convert plastics into furniture and glass into sand and other glass products.

Francis also highlighted their engagement with schools, aiming to instill environmental consciousness at an early age.

Through their student community service programme, they encourage students to volunteer in recycling and tree-planting activities.

“We have an estimated 17,000 students on island, and with 17,000 students planting two trees every year that’s 34,000 trees. With 17,000 students recycling 50 items for the entire school year, that is 850,000 cans and bottles,” Francis explained.

The organisation’s impact extends beyond recycling, with plans to create employment opportunities and foster community involvement for persons with disabilities.

Their vision includes a state-of-the-art compound encompassing recycling facilities, nurseries, and farms.

“We have to create the opportunities for disabled individuals and if we have programmes like these with 17,000 students, that means that every year we need somebody in our nursery getting the trees ready for distribution. We need a team for collection. We need a team in our factories or a nursery,” Francis said.

She added that the organisation is eagerly welcoming anyone interested in joining.

Interested individuals can access the membership registration form on the organisation’s website, or get it by WhatsApping 789-GOOD (4663).