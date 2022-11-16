Local businesses showcase their products at UK Business Forum

- Advertisement -

Minister of Foreign Affairs Immigration and Trade, EP Chet Greene, and High Commissioner to the UK, Karen Mae Hill, pose with the exhibitors, Tourism Authority and High Commission staff, the Antiguan and Barbudan contingent and the performers at the Consumer Expo in Leicester (Photos courtesy British High Commission)

The second annual Antigua and Barbuda-United Kingdom Business Forum concluded last Friday with a joint consumer event with the Tourism Authority in Leicester, which is home to the UK’s largest Antiguan and Barbudan diaspora outside of London.

According to a release, the event showcased the various items produced by the Antiguan and Barbudan companies that participated in the business forum and gave the Leicester diaspora and wider community a chance to sample their various products.

Also included were performances from Leicester-based musicians as well as Antigua and Barbuda’s Spirited Band and renowned pannist, Khan Cordice.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade E P Chet Greene commended the organisers for a very successful week, and remarked that it was always great to see the large and positive support of the Antiguan and Barbudan diaspora for the work of the High Commission and the Tourism Authority.

He also commended Tourism Director Cherrie Osborne and High Commissioner Hill along with their respective teams for the successful collaboration, and encouraged all the exhibitors to make use of every opportunity to get their products into the UK market, and pledged the full support of the government.

In addition to the showcase in Leicester, the week-long series of events included roundtables on the CARIFORUM-UK Economic Partnership Agreement and logistics in accessing the UK market.

The exhibitors were also the guests of the Tourism Authority at the World Travel Market and an ‘Experience Antigua and Barbuda’ consumer expo at the Biltmore Mayfair hotel.

Business to business meetings were also set up for the exhibitors to connect directly with UK businesses.

Two special side events that were also held during the week were the screening of the Antigua and Barbuda Environmental Awareness Group’s documentary entitled “Redonda: The Road to Recovery” and the book launch of “The Adventures of a Black Edwardian Scholar: The Story of James Arthur Harley” written by historian and Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts Pamela Roberts.

The nine businesses that participated in the forum were Grannie Annie Pepper Sauce, Neem Avenue, Crispa Chips, Shell Beach Sea Food Company, Sarafina Savoury Caribbean Pudding, 2SIX8 Craft Brewery, Antigua Distillery Ltd, Miss Ellie’s Stuffed Dumplings, and BWC Enterprises.