Little Creek bridge repairs progress

The bridge was battered by November’s torrential rains (Photo by Observer media)

Work to fix a bridge on a major highway linking the southwest of Antigua to the capital got underway yesterday.

Little Creek bridge was badly damaged during November’s heavy floods and the already weakened road had started to subside further in the last week.

Heavy machinery could be seen at the site in the vicinity of Hall’s Estate, near Jennings, as motorists made their way to work on Monday morning.

The creation of a bypass road adjacent to the bridge is already in place. This will enable drivers to circumvent the work while it is ongoing, minimising disruption.

The torrential rains that pummelled the island two months ago left the country with a EC$163 bill for repairing roads and bridges alone.