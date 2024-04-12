LIAT 2020: Sources hint at delays amid concern over landing gear and engines

- Advertisement -

Amid hopes and government pledges that regional airline LIAT will soon be back in the skies, there are some concerns over how soon this will become a reality.

Last weekend, a few test flights were carried out under the supervision of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA).

According to sources who provided key insights, two significant issues arose during those test flights.

The governments said the training flights and ECCAA had provided valuable feedback to ensure the airline met all the requirements necessary to receive the crucial Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

However, sources have told Observer that one of the issues encountered was with the landing gear that needed to be replaced, with the airline experiencing difficulties in sourcing the outdated model.

The second issue was with the engine, which required repairs that would cost the government a considerably large amount of money.

LIAT 2020 was established following the dissolution of LIAT 1974 which saw its financial challenges accelerated during the Covid pandemic.

Antigua and Barbuda has been seeking to revive the carrier, citing its importance to regional connectivity.

The new airline is a partnership between the government and Nigerian airline Air Peace which owns 70 percent of shares in the new entity and is expected to provide at least three planes in the initial phase, with plans to also open an air route to Nigeria.

ECCAA plays a crucial role in ensuring aviation-related matters in the Eastern Caribbean are handled appropriately, and all airlines must obtain an AOC before starting regular scheduled flights.