Lawyer silent on extradition request

The lawyer representing Mehul Choksi, an Indian billionaire businessman, wanted for alleged fraud, is withholding comment on media reports that the Indian government has handed over an extradition request to the government of Antigua for his client’s return.

Dr. David Dorsett said that while he is aware of the media reports, he would not comment on the matter until he is officially informed about the latest developments.

India wants Antigua and Barbuda to hand over Choksi so that he could face prosecution for his alleged involvement in a multi-million-dollar fraud in the south Asian country.

An Indian delegation hand-delivered an extradition request to the Foreign Affairs Minister, E.P. Chet Greene, late Friday night.

Our newsroom was told that processing of the extradition request will not begin until near the end of August, because the Director of Public Prosecutions who handles such matters on behalf of the Attorney General, is on vacation.

Choksi gained Antigua and Barbuda citizenship in November 2017 through the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

He is wanted in India by the authorities probing the biggest alleged banking scam in the country.

He left India in January, 2018.