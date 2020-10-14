Latest Covid-19 Dashboard reveals 1 new case and 3 recoveries

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 12th October 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 12th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, thirty-six samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from eighteen to fifty-four.

All eighteen samples processed by CARPHA yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the thirty-six samples tested at the Mount St. John Medical Center, thirty-one were negative while five were positive with one new case.

Meanwhile, three new recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and twelve (112) with nine (9) active cases. The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.