Late Phillip strike gives Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys Nations League victory

Antigua and Barbuda are joint leaders in Group A of League B in the Concacaf Nations League following a 1-0 victory over Barbados at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Thursday.

Shevorn Phillip scored the game’s only goal in added time after an uneventful 90 minutes of play in which both teams produced very little in attack. Phillip latched onto a low pass just on the edge of the six yards box before looping his effort into the air and over the goal line to give the visiting Benna Boys a late one-nil advantage.

The win put Antigua and Barbuda level with Guadeloupe, on three points, while both also enjoy a goal difference of plus one.

Cuba, who lost 2-1 to Guadeloupe also on Thursday, sit in the number three position while Barbados are at the bottom of the four team standings; both are yet to get off the mark.

Antigua and Barbuda will take on Guadeloupe on Sunday at Warner Park in St Kitts.

In other matches played on Thursday, Dominica and Anguilla played to a scoreless draw, French Guiana defeated Guatemala 2-0, Dominican Republic beat Belize 2-0, and Panama defeated Costa Rica 2-0.