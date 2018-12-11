Late collapse hands Hurricanes win over Pride

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Off-spinner Terrance Warde snatched two wickets to spark a dramatic slide as Leeward Islands Hurricanes stunned Barbados Pride by 34 runs in their day/night opener of the Regional Four-Day Championship in Barbados Sunday night.

Chasing 170 for victory at 3W’s Oval, Pride went to the first break on 82 for four but lost their six wickets for 51 runs afterwards, to be bowled out for 135.

Captain Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 32 while wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott got 30 and veteran left-hander Jonathan Carter, 24.

Warde claimed four for 33 while West Indies seamer Alzarri Joseph picked up three for 16 to finish with a seven-wicket match haul.

Resuming at their overnight 13 for one, Pride added only three runs before losing opener Shane Moseley for seven in the second over of the afternoon, bowled by Joseph.

Pride’s two most senior batsmen, Brooks and Carter then stabilised the innings in a 50-run, third wicket stand which appeared to have put Pride back in the driver’s seat.

Brooks faced 76 balls and counted three fours while the left-handed Carter struck four fours in a 57-ball knock.

With lunch approaching however, Hurricanes struck twice, Warde bowling Carter and leg-spinner Damion Jacobs also bowling Aaron Jones for one.

Brooks then perished in the second over following the resumption from lunch, bowled missing a full toss from Warde and when Justin Greaves (9) had his defence breached by seamer Jeremiah Louis, Pride were tottering again on 94 for six.

But Walcott and Walsh (15) combined in a gutsy 36-run, seventh wicket stand that once again blew the game wide open.

Both batsmen were positive, Walcott striking two fours and a six off 58 balls while Walsh belted a four and a six in a 16-ball cameo.

Jacobs struck the key blow when he drew Walsh from his crease and had him stumped and Warde then struck twice as Pride lost their last four wickets for just five runs.