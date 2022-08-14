Landmark Weatherills plantation property transformed into boutique hotel

The main house was built in the 1880s

Story and photos by Gemma Handy

[email protected]

It was once the scene of one of Antigua’s most productive sugar plantations. And now, the landmark Weatherills property in Marble Hill has been transformed into the country’s newest hotel.

The centuries-old estate – parts of which date back 400 years – has undergone a major restoration to create a seven-bedroom boutique hotel.

Weatherills is one of around a dozen remaining plantation houses in the country. Its on-site restaurant recently opened to diners, with the first overnight guests expected to be welcomed within weeks.

The 40-acre site was bought by First Choice Foods supermarket owner Victor Michael in 2013.

“The vast majority of the old sugar estate buildings in Antigua have fallen into ruin and there are very few of them that have been kept in a sound condition like this one,” he told Observer.

“This is one of perhaps only two that the general public can access and in our case we have put a restaurant and facilities there so that the public – both those who reside here and our visitors from overseas – can really experience what the original sugar plantation homes looked like and see one put to good use.”

Four of the bedrooms are in the 140-year-old main house while a further three suites have been created in the adjacent 17th century former carriage rooms.

Four of the bedrooms are in the main house and three in the property’s former carriage rooms

A smattering of original furnishings have been retained, including a grand display cabinet on the hotel’s first floor. Most of the floorboards are original, along with the window shutters and some of the louvres.

A handful of original furnishings remain

The site’s windmill has also been brought back into working order, with steps fitted inside enabling visitors to climb to the top and soak up the views across the island’s northwest.

Not only does the project offer a unique experience to tourists, it has created 24 jobs for local people too.

The windmill has been brought back into working order

General Manager Navin Sukumaran said that figure is set to rise to around 36 during busy times.

“The feedback has been outstanding from every single guest we have seated,” he said. “They are extremely satisfied and pleased with what we have offered, from the quality of service to the quality of food.

“The team has been doing a stellar job.”

Weatherills opened for business on August 4 and is currently serving dinner seven nights a week.

“We have moved on from one era to another era; we have opened up this place to any Antiguan, any resident on island to come and enjoy,” Sukamaran continued.

He said the venue would appeal to guests looking for “quiet and quality”.

The hotel has a relaxed and tranquil atmosphere

The team had planned to open the hotel before the Covid pandemic struck. Lockdowns, travel restrictions and shipping delays threw up a series of obstacles, Sukumaran explained.

“Getting things like furniture shipped here was a complete nightmare. What was scheduled to take two weeks turned into about eight months,” he added.

Local historian Agnes Meeker told Observer Weatherills had been one of the country’s larger plantations, starting with sugar before turning to cotton.

She said the property had been bought for 1,000 British pounds in 1882 by Thomas Lane, who came to Antigua from England as a colonial secretary.

The original main house was several metres away from its current location.

“Thomas Lane rebuilt the main house using the original foundations of lignum vitae. He furnished it with mahogany pieces shipped from England, including a huge table that seated 30 people,” Meeker said.

She added that she thought it was a “wonderful idea” to open it to the public.

Weatherills is the second former plantation house to be converted into a hotel in recent times. The 350-year-old Great House at Mercers Creek opened as a hotel and restaurant several years ago.