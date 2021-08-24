Kelsick dominates Subway Three Stage cycling event

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran cyclist Jeffery Kelsick emerged overall winner of the Subway Three Stage Race held over the weekend after completing all three races in a total time of 5:10.49 (five hours, 10 minutes and 49 seconds).

Cyclists competed on the national front for the first time in a month with the cycling federation’s hosting of the three stage race which saw competitors take part in both a time trial and circuit race on Saturday, before returning on Sunday for a grueling road race.

Albert Quammie finished second overall in 5:11.06 with young national rider, Ghere Coates, finishing the two-day event in 5:11.39. Zefal Bailey (5:11.52) and Cammie Adams (5:14.34) rounded off the top five.

Kelsick dominated Sunday’s road race to capture the elite division in a time of 3:10:11.42 with Bailey a close second with 3:10:11.86. Quammie grabbed the other podium spot in a time of 3:10:11.96. Coates and Adams were fourth and fifth respectively.

Amber Glasgow from St. Vincent was the lone female competition, completing the 67-miles race in a time of 1:20.55. Tahje Browne (1:09.02) and Aden Murray-Watkins ((1:15.33) were first and second respectively in the cadets division.

Competing in the masters division, Desron Bynoe of St. Vincent clocked 2:19.03 to take the top slot with Peter Durrant (2:25.32) and Patrick Peters (2:30.22) second and third respectively. Martin Bollers of St. Vincent finished fourth in a time of 2:45.40.

Meanwhile, Omari King topped the sports class in a time of 2:06.18, with Abbiel Flemming (2:19.03) and Newell Mack (2:25.40) placing second and third in that division.