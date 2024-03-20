Kelly Friday murder trial adjourned due to sudden juror illness

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The murder trial of Kelly Friday was adjourned once again yesterday – this time during expert witness testimony.

The presentation of evidence by the country’s lead pathologist, Dr Lester Simon, was prematurely halted due to the sudden illness of one of the jurors who expressed they were feeling unwell.

Despite the interruption in his testimony, Dr Simon confirmed that whilst an autopsy had not been officially done on the body of the deceased, 50-year-old Selwyn Mannix, Mannix had tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes after the defence’s cross-examination last week, where the possibility was raised that Mannix could have died from Covid-19, as no autopsy had been conducted.

The altercation between Mannix and Friday took place on September 11 2021 at Point Wharf, allegedly stemming from a dispute over $50 Friday owed to his uncle, Mannix.

Witnesses testified that Friday was walking away when Mannix struck him in the head with a 7ft wattle, commonly used in making fishing pots, until it broke.

During the fight, Friday is said to have retaliated by punching and then stabbing Mannix, causing him to fall to the ground.

As Friday attempted to leave the scene, a bystander fired a gunshot into the air in an attempt to stop him.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday morning.