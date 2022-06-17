Kareem Richards to be sentenced for manslaughter next month￼

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Before his murder trial came to an end, Kareem Richards pleaded to the lesser charge of manslaughter claiming that he was provoked.

Richards killed Ogwambi “Jahijah” Marshall of Christian Valley in February 2018 during a fight which erupted from an argument over derogatory remarks made about his sexuality.

The men were said to be sharing the same address when the incident occurred.

The convict armed himself with a sharp object, which he used to inflict multiple stab wounds about Marshall’s body.

The post-mortem examination revealed 10 lacerations about his body including to his heart, stomach and lungs.

According to the pathologist, the victim died as a result of the laceration to his heart.

The prosecution had 20 witnesses lined up for the trial which started before Justice Colin Williams in the High Court at the end of May.

But after about two days on trial, the accused changed his plea and admitted killing the man.

Yesterday, Richards’ lawyer Michael Archibald requested a social inquiry report be obtained prior to the sentencing of his client.

The judge then set July 1 as the date that his penalty will be announced.