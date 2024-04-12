Jules’ 40-point performance propels Court Martials in Division 2 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

De-Lornge Jules sank a game-high of 44 points on 19 of 34 shooting and grabbed six rebounds as he led Court Martials to an 81-63 triumph over Wadadli Elite in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition on Wednesday at the JSC basketball complex.

Jules sank 18 of 34 of his two-point attempts while making one of three from beyond the arc to score more than half of his team’s total in the one-sided affair in which they outscored Elite in three of the four quarters. Baldwin Anthony Jr chipped in with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Aiden Christian hit 16 points for Wadadli Elite while also grabbing 16 rebounds. He was assisted by Orion Seraphine who hit 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Also on Wednesday, Da Project enjoyed an 81-68 victory over Rebels, also at JSC.

The victors dominated two of four quarters, claiming the second quarter 16-10 and taking the third 30-18. Rebels took the opening quarter 19-18 and the fourth quarter 21-17.

Veteran Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew led the scoring for Da Project with 24 points while grabbing 19 rebounds. He had help from Nyique Watkins and Tyler Jacobs who picked up 23 and 18 points respectively.

In a losing effort, Zuri Nesbitt sank 15 points and Buell Henry picked up 14 points and 22 rebounds. Kareem Blair chipped in with 12 points off the bench.