Judges Hill Clinic holds successful health fair

Close to 50 people including students from the New Winthorpes Primary School and members from the host community participated in the activities of the Judges Hill Clinic Health Fair yesterday.

The event, which was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment was used as an opportunity to educate those living in the area on the types of services offered at the clinic.

They also benefitted from a number of tests to include cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, and Pap smear. The Aids Secretariat was also a part of this initiative and offered free Rapid HIV testing as well as Syphilis.

A number of discussions were also held on Diabetes, benefits of drinking water and exercising regularly, hypertension, the importance of Pap smear and prostate test as well as prevention of HIV.

Participants between the ages of nine and 16 years of age were advised to take full advantage of the HPV vaccines that are being offered by health clinics across the country.