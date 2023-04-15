Judge overrules objection to videos being tendered in Bruce Greenaway murder trial

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

After hearing lengthy arguments from the prosecution and defence regarding camera footage purported to be of the defendants’ assigned vehicle transporting Bruce Greenaway, the judge decided to allow the footage to stand as part of the prosecution’s case.

Police officer Jason Modeste and Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force soldiers Shakiel Thomas, Armal Warner and Aliyah Martin are on trial for strangling the Falmouth father-of-two.

Greenaway’s body was found at Indian Creek on 13 April 2020, days after his family had reported him missing.

It is said that he was last seen alive four days earlier in the company of the defendants.

On Thursday, cyber forensic specialist Owen Rigby shared that on April 14 he met with a computer networking engineer who installed 32 cameras all around the Piccadilly and English Harbour area, reviewed the footage and extracted it onto a flash drive.

Rigby said he also obtained camera footage from Bailey’s Supermarket on April 18 for the period 11.11am to 11.27 am and 1pm to around 1.30pm.

Then, on April 21, the witness said he went to an apartment building where there was more video evidence.

He indicated that he placed all the videos on one flash drive but in different folders.

According to Rigby, the videos contained images of a maroon joint task force vehicle which the defendants used.

In one clip, the truck was seen heading in a southerly direction on Dr Yele Akande Drive – the same direction one would take to get to where Greenaway’s body was found.

And a man who looked like the deceased was in the back of the truck in that video, the court heard.

The corporal also testified to seeing footage of the vehicle passing back without Greenaway.

The prosecution attempted to tender this footage into evidence on Thursday but that was challenged by the defence who argued that the authenticity of the footage has to be proven.

The Crown contended that the video was authenticated and yesterday Justice Colin Williams ruled in their favour, allowing for the video to be shown to the court.

Family, friends, jurors, the judge, court officers and attorneys watched closely as two long videos were shown.

But before Rigby could draw the court’s attention to specific elements, the trial was adjourned until April 26.

There are four defence lawyers in the matter – Andrew O’Kola who represents Thomas; Sherfield Bowen for Warner; Wendel Robinson who represents Modeste; and Lawrence Daniels for Martin.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions in St Kitts and Nevis, Valston Graham, is the lead prosecutor in the high profile case and is assisted by Sean Nelson.