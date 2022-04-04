John Hughes stun Old Road in Village Netball opener

By Carlena Knight

John Hughes Female Flyers recorded a big win on Saturday night to open their 2022 campaign in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) village league, upsetting Curtain Bluff Old Road.

The 21-16 encounter in the female division saw former national player, Jamilla Fitz, leading the charge for her team, banking 17 of her 30 attempts to stun favourites and knock-out champions, Old Road.

She was assisted by teammates, Latisha Phillip and Shawntia Smith who both scored two shots.

Old Road’s Karel Knight made seven of 11 while teammates Christine Mills and Christina Lloyd netted six and three in a losing effort.

Old Road would however have something to celebrate that night at the YMCA Sports Complex as their B team Wadadli Events Old Road thrashed Spencer’s All Saints United 3, 25-7.

Tasia Luke had a stellar performance to hoist her team to their first win of the season making 21 of her 27 shots.

Anajae Simon contributed scoring four of eight.

Aliyah Josiah was the leading scorer for United making four of eight. Shonte Lovell made three of five.

In other Female match-up, Spencer’s All Saints United 2 defeated Ovals Flyballers Uprising 36-9, tying for the highest team score of the night.

National junior player, Kika Josiah led the way scoring 24 of her 39 attempts while for Ovals, Danica Browne made eight of 13.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Division, Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets had the better of their clubmates, Ovals Flyballers White Doves, edging them out 23-17.

National male player, Akiel Hazelwood led his team to their first win of the season banking 14 of his 19 shots.

Teammate, Daniel Perez scored nine from 15.

For White Doves, Carlena Knight netted 11 of her 13 while Krizia Duncan made six of her 13 in a losing effort.

Nationals also recorded a win in the final game of the night, beating Ovals Flyballers Black Eagles, 36-10.

National shooter, Amey Lake had an outstanding performance for the victors making an impressive 34 of her 40 shots while for Ovals, Danica Browne was the leading scorer making six.

Games will continue on Wednesday at YMCA starting at 6:30 in the Female Division with Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets facing Drahz Eastsiders and John Hughes Female Flyers battling Alex Brown Willikies.

At 7:15, in the Mixed category, Ovals Flyballers White Doves will play John Hughes Flyers and Nationals will meet Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets Mix.