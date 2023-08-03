Jaycees Queen says performing talent aimed to bring awareness to the beauty of all body sizes

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The newly crowned Jaycees Caribbean Queen said that her performing talent was chosen to inspire women to be comfortable in their own bodies while warning of the dangers of body modifications.

Ischikelle Corbin shared this on Observer AM yesterday following her clean sweep of all judged segments of the Jaycees Queen Show on Monday night.

“So, my talent was about body modification and the journey to self-acceptance. With society, we have a lot of influence with women feeling pressured to change their physical appearance to please not just society but men and even other women who are this perfect perception of what a woman should look like,” she said.

Corbin, who donned Barbie-inspired garb during the talent segment to make her point, said that the pursuit of a “Barbie doll” image could have a negative effect on women’s mental health and human development.

“We are all unique and beautiful and have different bodies and it is important for us to accept that and use our strengths and weaknesses to create a society that is a bit more understanding and equitable where people don’t have to go through mental health issues because they feel like they are ugly in the skin that they have,” she expressed.

Corbin referenced her own experiences with mental health struggles, noting the emotional toll of the passing of her mother.

“I hope that anyone who saw the talent [segment] understands that they don’t have to choose to be society’s definition of ‘real’ and they don’t have to be a Barbie doll, a Kim Kardashian, or Kylie Jenner; they can be themselves and still be just as beautiful,” the 2023 Jaycees Queen added.

Ischikelle Corbin donned Barbie-inspired garb for the talent segment (Photo by Observer’s Samantha Simon)