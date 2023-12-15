James ‘Tanny’ Rose, former talk show host and Labour Party stalwart laid to rest

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

The Cathedral’s lit chandeliers bathed the casket of James ‘Tanny’ Rose in amber as family, Labour Party supporters, and close friends bid farewell to the man they knew over the years.

Rose, aged 77, passed away on October 30 at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

The funeral was held at The Cathedral of St John the Divine, and saw scores of people including Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Former Prime Minister Winston Baldwin Spencer in attendance.

One of Rose’s sons, D James Rose the third, delivered the eulogy, reflecting on his father’s deep sense of responsibility for his family.

Specifically, he cited the response that his father gave to him during a visit to Antigua when he suggested that he was thinking of returning home to plan a big celebration for his father’s 75th birthday.

“He told me, ‘You just take care of them two likkle red pickney you have and make sure they’re safe, so when you get to my age, you can pass in peace because your family’s alright,” the son shared.

He also recounted his father’s philanthropic nature.

“Daddy had always made himself available to those in need….One of these initiatives was his Christmas food program,” the son said.

Similarly, former Public Works Minister, Lennox Weston, highlighted Rose’s desire to give to others.

“[He] was a one man charity. He was the center of all practical support, begging for all sorts of materials. He was the best beggar you could find when he was raising funds and items,” Weston said.

Health Minister, Sir Molwyn Joseph also paid tribute to Rose. He spoke of the former talk show host’s dedication to media.

“His journey in the world of media was not just a job, it was a lifelong commitment to serve, inform and uplift those around him,” he stated.

Rose was interred at the St John’s Public Cemetery.