James Slams Half Century As Blackhawks Gets Impressive Start in 10 Splash Tournament

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Led by captain and national player, Kofi James, PIC Liberta Blackhawks recorded an impressive 53 run victory over All Saints Pythons on the opening day of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) 10 Splash Cricket Tournament at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Saturday.

James slammed two fours and five sixes to reach 54 off just 27 deliveries and lead Blackhawks to 117 for four in their allotment of 10 overs in the feature contest. Karima Gore and Amahl Nathaniel each added 14 to the total.

James then returned with the ball to claim two wickets for 10 runs while Miandre James bagged two for three in one over to restrict Pythons to 65 for six in their quest for victory. Michael Haynes-Dover and Jewel Andrew were the only batsmen of note for Pythons with 14 runs each.

James, in a video posted to the club’s Facebook page following the contest, expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance.

“We couldn’t ask for a better game. Our batting was superb because we were aiming for 110 and we got more than what we were aiming for. The fielding and bowling were exceptional although we had a few hiccups in whom we wanted to bowl at the beginning of the training sessions this week, but the bowlers got their chance, and showed us they are ready,” he said.

The young skipper added he was happy to have been able to lead from the front and will be hoping to further motivate the players going into their next clash.

“As for my performance as the captain, and one of the leaders on the team, I think I led the team well with the bat and with the ball also, and the guys are looking up to me a lot, especially for this 10 overs. The next game is Rising Sun, and it won’t be an easy game, no game will be easy but with the motivation we get and the in-form batsmen we have, and the bowlers doing well, we are looking forward to a win in the next game,” he said.

Also on Saturday, Pigotts Crushers emerged victorious in a close contest with CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles by just four runs.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Crushers posted 80 for eight in 10 overs with a top knock of 36 from Demari Benta who made 36. His effort included two fours and three sixes. Anthony Martin and Tehrique Mason each picked up two wickets for the Eagles.

Eagles fell just short in their chase, reaching 76 for 10 before their allotment of overs expired. Deran Benta top-scored with 28 before he was run out while Devon Thomas made 22 before he too fell victim to a run out.

In Saturday’s other contest, Jennings eased passed Massy United Combined Schools by five wickets.

Batting first, Schools posted 47 for eight with a top knock of 20 from Shaquan O’Neil. Jedidiah Martin was the pick of the bowlers for Jennings a he claimed three wickets for no runs in two overs. Kenroy Browne assisted with two wickets for 10 runs in two overs.

Jennings then reached 48 for five in eight overs to win the contest. They were led by Malique Gerald, who made 16.