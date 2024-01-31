Jamaican woman who escaped immigration custody jailed for seven months

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A Jamaican woman who escaped the custody of the Antigua and Barbuda Immigration Department over a week ago will be confined within the walls of His Majesty’s Prison for the next seven months.

On January 20, Tiffanie Stephanie Howell and 23-year-old Donnalee Samantha Salmon — who is also a Jamaican national – took flight from the Coolidge-based detention centre by breaking a bathroom window.

They managed to evade capture for several days before Howell, a hairdresser, surrendered to the authorities on Sunday.

Subsequently, she was charged with escaping lawful custody and appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel on Monday, where she entered a guilty plea.

Howell was remanded until yesterday when she was sentenced. During the proceedings, it was revealed that the defendant had only $200 to her name and no means of obtaining additional funds if she were to be fined.

The magistrate therefore considered a custodial sentence, of which the maximum is 12 months.

As mandated, Howell was given a one-third deduction for her guilty plea, then the court took into account her role in planning the escape, managing to remain on the run, and attempting to involve local residents.

Reports indicated that she sought a taxi but exited when the driver refused to take her to her requested location after he realised the situation.

Despite these factors, her previous good character, personal circumstances, and one night on remand contributed to a reduced sentence of seven months.

Meanwhile, the authorities continue to appeal to the public for assistance in locating Salmon who remains on the run.

Salmon is described as being dark in complexion, approximately 5ft 6 inches tall, of slim build, and weighing around 125 pounds.

Authorities emphasised that the public should refrain from aiding, sheltering, or approaching her and anyone with information about Salmon’s whereabouts should contact the Immigration Enforcement Unit at 764-3240 or 562-5394.