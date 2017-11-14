Jamaica to host IMF High Level Caribbean forum

November 14, 2017
KINGSTON, Jamaica, Nov. 14, CMC –  Regional heads of government, finance ministers , central bank governors and private sector representatives are scheduled to arrive here for the sixth International Monetary Fund (IMF) High level Caribbean forum  to be held here on Thursday

The forum, to be held under the theme ‘Unleashing Growth and Strengthening Resilience in the Caribbean’, will focus on issues impacting the region and the potential opportunities within the context of an ever-changing global landscape.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde are the keynote speakers for the opening ceremony.

During the forum, four discussions will be held  featuring presentations by a wide cross section of local, regional and international stakeholders.

The first will focus on ‘The Caribbean Growth Challenge: Crime and Youth Unemployment’.

The others will cover ‘Fiscal Policy and Political Cycles’, ‘The Financial Sector: Stability and Growth Trade-offs’, and ‘Challenges and Opportunities in the Caribbean’.

The last will feature presentations by Holness and the prime ministers of St Lucia, Allen Chastanet; Grenada, Dr Keith Mitchell; and Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley.

Jamaica previously hosted the IMF Forum in 2014 in the western city of Montego Bay.
