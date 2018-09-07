Jamaica to appoint new Consul General to Miami

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sep. 7, CMC – Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith on Friday announced the appointment of Oliver Mair as the new Consul General to Miami.

In a statement Johnson Smith said “Oliver Mair’s wide experience in marketing, sales, the arts, and business, spanning the tourism, agro-processing and real estate industries, should serve him well as Consul General, where such varied knowledge base, talents, and expertise will be needed to continue, expand and deepen the important work of the Jamaican Consulate in Miami.”Mair, former Sales and Marketing Manager at Jamaica Broilers, will be Jamaica’s next Consul General to Miami.

“He believes strongly in brand Jamaica and volunteers his time at the Tower Street Correctional Facility as part of the End Violence programme. Mr. Mair is dedicated to contributing to Jamaica’s and Jamaicans’ development,” Johnson Smith added.

The Consul General designate, whose appointment takes effect in September, replaces Franz Hall who is currently the Director of Protocol at the Foreign Ministry.