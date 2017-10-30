Jaguars beat Scorpions by 263 runs – 4th day, 1st round

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) – Guyana Jaguars defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 263 runs on the final day of the opening round of the Regional four-day championship at the Guyana National Stadium here Sunday. Scores: GUYANA JAGUARS 266 (Anthony Bramble 62, Chanderpaul Hemraj 60, Sherfane Rutherford 45, Rajendra Chandrika 25, Leon Johnson 20; Damani Sewell 3-69, Dennis Bulli 2-45, Derval Green 2-60) and 315 for eight declared (Keemo Paul 107, Rajindra Chandrika 35, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 33, Anthony Bramble 26; Dennis Bulli 5-104) JAMAICA SCORPIONS 99 (Assad Fudadin 39, Paul Palmer 31; Veerasammy Permaul 6-29, Keemo Paul 2-20) and 219 (Romaine Morrison 68, Assad Fudadin 40, Brandon King 35, Dennis Bulli 32; Veerasammy Permaul 4-55, Keemo Paul 2-25)

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a9ce2a30&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=13&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a9ce2a30' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.