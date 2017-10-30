GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) – Guyana Jaguars defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 263 runs on the final day of the opening round of the Regional four-day championship at the Guyana National Stadium here Sunday.
Scores:
GUYANA JAGUARS 266 (Anthony Bramble 62, Chanderpaul Hemraj 60, Sherfane Rutherford 45, Rajendra Chandrika 25, Leon Johnson 20; Damani Sewell 3-69, Dennis Bulli 2-45, Derval Green 2-60) and 315 for eight declared (Keemo Paul 107, Rajindra Chandrika 35, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 33, Anthony Bramble 26; Dennis Bulli 5-104)
JAMAICA SCORPIONS 99 (Assad Fudadin 39, Paul Palmer 31; Veerasammy Permaul 6-29, Keemo Paul 2-20) and 219 (Romaine Morrison 68, Assad Fudadin 40, Brandon King 35, Dennis Bulli 32; Veerasammy Permaul 4-55, Keemo Paul 2-25)
Jaguars beat Scorpions by 263 runs – 4th day, 1st round
GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) – Guyana Jaguars defeated Jamaica Scorpions by 263 runs on the final day of the opening round of the Regional four-day championship at the Guyana National Stadium here Sunday.