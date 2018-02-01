Israeli remanded on alleged stabbing offence

The Israeli, who was charged with wounding with intent to murder in Saturday’s early morning stabbing has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison. Ilya Romanov, 29, appeared before Magistrate Nagio Emanuel in the All Saints Magistrates’ Court yesterday with his defence counsel Andrew O’Kola. Committal proceedings are scheduled for April 25.

Then the magistrate will determine if a prima facie case has been made out to send the matter to the High Court. The defence attorney will have to seek bail for Romanov in the High Court, since the magistrate does not have jurisdiction to grant bail for the indictable offence. O’Kola told OBSERVER media yesterday, following the court proceedings, that the defence is contesting the charge since there is no such offence listed in the laws of Antigua and Barbuda.

He also said that his client has been disabled for years and an application for bail will be filed in the High Court within the week. Romanov was charged Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing Ross “Roscoe” Bloomfield in the neck with a broken bottle on Saturday, at about 4 a.m. A police report indicates that 28-year-old Bloomfield of Dutchman’s Bay, was stabbed by someone, who was believed to be heavily intoxicated.

Bloomfield was driving a car when the attacker reportedly threw wine into the vehicle. Bloomfield and one of his passengers exited the car and an argument ensued, during which the accused allegedly committed the crime. Witnesses rushed to assist Bloomfield while his assailant fled the scene. The injured man was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Romanov was apprehended in the Dockyard area several hours after the incident and was questioned by law enforcement officers about his alleged attack on Bloomfield. Meanwhile, Bloomfield’s father and brother have flown in from abroad to be with him