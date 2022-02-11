Island-wide outage due to technical fault

ST. JOHN’S Antigua, February 11th, 2022 – The Antigua Public Utilities Authority
(APUA) Electricity Business Unit would like to apologize to its customers for the
Island Wide Outage that occurred on Thursday 10th February, 2022.
At approximately 9:53 pm a system outage occurred that resulted in the overall
electrical loss of all circuits on the Electricity Grid. Immediately, several technicians
were deployed to assess and identify the fault.
The cause of the disruption was discovered. It was the result of a technical fault within the 11,000 volts switchgear at the Black Pine Power Plant.
The affected area of the switchgear was isolated to allow the safe restoration of the
Electricity Grid.
The system was successfully restored at approximately 11:46 pm.
Engineers and technicians are still investigating the full extent of the technical failure
that resulted in a major outage and redundancies within the system will be utilized to
ensure normal electricity supply to our customers is maintained until the matter is fully
rectified.
The APUA Electricity Business Unit deeply regrets any inconvenience that was caused
and appreciates your understanding.