Cabinet says construction of the expanded ABICE is to begin in four weeks.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Education returned from London last week with a cheque for 4,000,000 Pounds sterling to expand ABICE by building a new learning facility.

The 4,000,000 Pounds sterling were contributed by a Mr. David Harrison whose name will appear on the new building: The Harrison Center Antigua and Barbudaa School of Continuing Education.