Introducing Patrice Skerritt: A Seasoned Hospitality Professional and Regional Director at British Airways PLC

- Advertisement -

As the ABHTA enters its fifth week of the Unveiling Hospitality Professional Series, we turn the spotlight onto the remarkable talents within the hospitality sector of Antigua and Barbuda. Today, we proudly showcase Patrice Skerritt, the Regional Director of Airports for Antigua, Aruba, St. Kitts, Turks & Caicos, within the airline industry.

Patrice Skerritt boasts a rich tapestry of knowledge and experience, spanning over 15 years in the dynamic realms of Tourism and Aviation. Her passion for aviation ignited at an early age, listening intently to “Movements at Coolidge Airport” on the radio. Patrice meticulously memorized flight numbers and departure times, fostering an enduring fascination with travel.

While her formal career commenced as a Teacher at Princess Margaret Secondary School, Patrice swiftly recognized that her true calling lay within the Ministry of Tourism. There, she embarked on her rewarding journey in the hospitality sector, a decision that would ultimately shape her destiny.

Thirteen years ago, a pivotal moment beckoned when Patrice responded to a job posting for a managerial role at British Airways. With that step, she embarked on a transformative journey that has become an integral part of her story. Today, Patrice holds the esteemed position of Regional Director – Airports, overseeing Customer Service and Airport Operations in Antigua, St. Kitts, Turks & Caicos, and Aruba.

Patrice fondly reminisces about an early British Airways campaign that implored travelers, “Upgrading isn’t about changing cabins, it’s about changing airlines – Upgrade to British Airways.” This resonating mantra continues to define her daily approach to work, where providing exceptional service is not just a duty but a way of life.