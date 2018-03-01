International observers invited for general elections

The prime minister has written to the secretaries general of three multilateral organisations to invite them to observe the March 21 general elections.

The prime minister’s office, in a media statement said yesterday that letters of invitation were dispatched to the secretaries general of the Commonwealth of Nations, the Organisation of American States and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“I have invited the three organisations to observe the general elections in the interest of full transparency and to show to the world that the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party is fully committed to upholding democracy, the rule of law and fundamental freedoms,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister added, “the observer missions will be fully facilitated in their work by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.”
