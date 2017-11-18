Inter-School Volleyball begins

The Inter-School Volleyball league officially opened on Tuesday afternoon at the YMCA Indoor facility.

A total of 17 teams from eight different schools will compete in this year’s programme; 10 in the female category and seven in the male.

All Saints Secondary 1 and 2, Antigua Girls High 1,2 and 3, Clare Hall Secondary, Christian Faith Academy, Ottos Comprehensive, Princess Margaret and Antigua State College will battle it out in the female section while Antigua Grammar, All Saints Secondary, Clare Hall Secondary, Christian Faith Academy, Antigua State College, Ottos Comprehen-sive and Princess Margaret will face off in the male division.

All Saints Secondary 1 and 2 opened their campaign with victories on Tuesday.

ASSS 1 defeated Antigua Girls High 1, 2-1 while ASSS 2 trumped Ottos Comprehe-nsive in straight sets, 2-0 in the female division.

Twenty-four hours later, Princess Margaret picked up double victories: first in the female category trouncing Christian Faith Academy in straight sets, 2-0 and then in the male class also winning 2-0 against Antigua Grammar.

Also in the male category, Clare Hall Secondary made light work of Christian Faith Academy defeating them 2-0.

Christian Faith Academy however recorded a win over Antigua Girls High 2 as the ladies in blue failed to present a full team.

The bad luck would continue for AGHS as their third team lost to Antigua State College in straight sets.

Antigua State College edged out Clare Hall Secondary male team, 2-1.

Matches are played Monday-Friday at the YMCA Sports Complex starting at 2:30 p.m.