Intense culinary showdown anticipated as finalists gear up for Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off

The culinary stage is set for the Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition as anticipation builds for the grand finale on Monday, December 4, 2023, from 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute. Part of the exciting lineup of events for Tourism Week 2023, this competition promises a thrilling showcase of culinary talent.

Following rigorous preliminary rounds held on November 3 and 6, where eighteen (18) schools vied for the top spots, the final four schools are gearing up for an intense showdown. They will present a local entrée with Fungi taking centre stage, and a surprise secret ingredient will be unveiled on the day of the competition.

Guided not only by their Home Economics Teachers but also by industry chefs offering international experience and expertise, the top four schools, their chefs, and their teachers are as follows:

St. Joseph’s Academy Azarie Crump

Mentored by Chef Eustace Cabral, Sous Chef, Jumby Bay Island and Teacher: Chanda Joseph Sir McChesney George Secondary School Gregoryann Thomas

Mentored by Chef Aldis Beazer, Executive Chef, Barbuda Belle Luxury Beach Hotel and Teacher: Jahmeel Greaux Antigua Seventh-Day Adventist School Janiya Murphy

Mentored by Chef Maureen St. Jean, Executive Sous Chef, Cocos Hotel and Teacher: Nicola Reefe-Babb

Antigua State College Ashauny Rattary

Mentored by Chef Michael Harrison, Executive Chef, Blue Waters Resort & Spa and Teacher: Nadia Smith

The winning school will receive EC$10,000 to enhance their Home Economics facilities, and the top student will earn the prestigious opportunity to represent Team Antigua and Barbuda at the Taste of Caribbean event in Miami in 2024.

Supporters and well-wishers are invited to witness the culinary action LIVE at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, where large screens will be set up for optimal viewing. Attendees will also have the chance to savor a delectable menu presented by industry partners:

The Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute

Barbuda Grill

Blue Waters Resort & Spa

Ana’s on the Beach Restaurant and Art Gallery