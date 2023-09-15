India to help enhance digital technology in A&B

- Advertisement -

Plans to boost the country’s digital landscape by using expertise from India have moved a step forward.

India’s Prime Minister’s Office reported yesterday that PM Narendra Modi has approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between his Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

According to the official press release, the MoU, signed in June, will seek to “share successful digital solutions implemented at a population scale for digital transformation”.

Additionally, the government of India hopes to promote closer cooperation and exchange of experiences in digital technologies solutions, such as the India Stack initiative.

The initiative refers to an Indian project aimed at creating a unified software platform, tipped to bring India’s population into the digital age.

According to its website, the principles, technologies, and functionality of India Stack can be applied in any country.

The MoU is expected to be in effect for the next three years from the date of its signing and will see collaboration with both the public and private sectors, with a particular focus on digital public infrastructure (DPI).

It is also expected that the MoU will increase employment opportunities in the field of IT.

India has been seeking to collaborate with a number of countries and international agencies to increase cooperation in the information and communication technology space, particularly in DPI.

India has sought to use its experiences with this digital technology as part of its diplomatic outreach to developing countries.