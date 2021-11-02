29.6 C
Headline

IN PHOTOS: Meet this year’s Independence award recipients

2021 National Awardees

Dame Ruby Lake-Richards, DGCN – Dame Grand Cross, The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (DGCN) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of medicine

Sir Hayden Thomas KGCN – Knight Grand Cross, The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KGCN) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in science, food technology,
teaching, community service and nation building

Sir Reginald Walwyn KCN – Knight Commander, The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of Ophthalmology and community service.

Sir Joseph John, KCN – Knight Commander, The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of healthcare and business.

Sir Robert David Shoul, KCN – Knight Commander, The Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of business and community development.

Ms Cora Casima Mergenthala Huggins (GCM) – Grand Cross, The Most Distinguished Order of Merit (GCM) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of education and community service.

Mrs Violet Lewis, GCM – Grand Cross, The Most Distinguished Order of Merit (GCM) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of education.

Ms. Elma Benjamin GCM – Grand Cross, The Most Distinguished Order of Merit (GCM) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of pharmaceutical services and healthcare.

Mrs. Felicity Richards-Aymer – Grand Cross, The Most Distinguished Order of Merit (GCM) for Grand Cross, The Most distinguished Order of Merit (GCM)

INSTITUTIONAL AWARD

Halcyon Steel Orchestra – Institutional Honour, The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (Gold) for distinguished and outstanding contribution to culture through the development and advancement of steel band and steel pan music

Mr. Knackbill Nedd – Grand Cross, The Most Distinguished Order of Merit (GCM) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in nation building.

Ms. Rosannette Kirby – Officer, The Most Illustrious Order of Merit, (OM) for distinguished and outstanding contribution to youth and community development

Rev. Dr. Lester Washington Emanuel – Officer, The Most Illustrious Order of Merit, (OM) for distinguished and outstanding contribution to community service.

Mr. Oliver Joseph – Officer, The Most Illustrious Order of Merit, (OM) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the field of business and community service.

Mr. Michael Rose – Officer, The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH) for distinguished and outstanding contribution in the Yachting Industry

