IMF says stands ready to provide support to Guyana, congratulates President Ali

Spread the love













The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it “stands ready” to provide support to Guyana “to design policies that will promote sustainable economic growth and raise the living standards of the Guyanese people.”

In sending congratulatory messages to President-elect Dr Irfaan Ali, the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva said, “This is a difficult time for the world economy and your leadership has become even more important in addressing the economic challenges faced by Guyana. Let me also express my personal concern and sympathies for those Guyanese that have become sick or have lost their lives as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva

The Managing Director wished President Ali success in his efforts to “build a more prosperous and resilient economy for all Guyanese citizens.”