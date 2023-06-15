‘I have acted lawfully’: Shugy asks Speaker to accept his resignation as MP

Speaker of the House, Sir Gerald Watt KC

St Mary’s South MP Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon has submitted an official letter to the Speaker of the House asking him to reconsider his refusal to accept his resignation.

The former guidance counsellor hand-delivered the letter to Sir Gerald Watt’s office on Wednesday morning.

In it, Simon says he has been advised that his original letter of resignation as an MP – sent to the Speaker last week – was in order and took effect upon receipt by Sir Gerald.

He says he believes that section 41 (1) (e) of the Constitution that Sir Gerald previously cited in claiming the proper procedure was not followed does not apply.

He goes on to say, “You Sir are imposing upon me a political requirement to resign and withdraw my allegiance from the United Progressive Party which, with respect, is not a requirement under Section 125.

“Accordingly Sir, I am advised that I have acted lawfully and fulfilled the requirements of section 125 and I request that you reconsider your position of refusing to accept my resignation.”

The 43-year-old from Bolans became a first-time MP after January’s general election in which he defeated the ABLP’s Samantha Marshall by almost 200 votes.

But his position has been steeped in controversy with the ruling Labour Party claiming he was ineligible for office as he was still a civil servant at the time of his official nomination, despite the fact he quit the job a fortnight before the election.

Simon announced on June 7 that he was resigning as an MP in a bid to avoid a lengthy legal battle that he said was unfair to his constituents.

By law, a by-election must be held within 120 days of an MP’s resignation. Simon has already declared his intention to run for the seat again – and expressed confidence he will once again be successful in winning the vote.

How did we get here: A timeline

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

As the debate over the House Speaker’s rejection of Kelvin “Shugy” Simon’s resignation as MP for St Mary’s South rages on in the public space, Observer media sought to understand how the first-time politician found himself at the centre of a political, constitutional and legal controversy since his electoral victory on January 18.

As Simon continues to face an election petition against him over his nomination, Observer media takes you back to August 2022 where this story officially began: