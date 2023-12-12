I am Really Proud: Kite-boarder Tiger Tyson Receives National Award

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

National kite-boarder and the country’s qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tiger Tyson, has been awarded the Faithful and Meritorious Service Cross for Meritorious Performance in Sports.

The athlete who, in November, qualified for next year’s Olympic Games after winning silver at the 2023 Pan American Games in Brazil, was recently presented with the prestigious award by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams during a ceremony at Government House.

Tyson said the honour is the ultimate reward for all of his hard work and dedication.

“I was away from home for nine months straight just traveLling, training, doing competitions, big training camps, focussing on eating, time on the water and time in the gym, so I’ve just been really focused the whole year on my goal to qualify for the Olympics. I was really happy that everything went to plan and I managed to get the qualification in the Pan American Games, and to come home and receive an award like that, it was a really proud moment. It just helps a lot knowing that I got some recognition for all the hard work that I am doing,” he said.

The 21-year-old’s qualification for the major sporting event was historic as it will be the first time that Antigua and Barbuda is represented in kiteboarding at an Olympic Games.

Tyson said his reward comes from representing the twin-island state.

“It just makes me really proud to be representing Antigua and Barbuda and I really feel like I’ve been trying to do everything possible for the country. Antigua has all my heart and that is what has been motivating me the last few years, just to keep pushing, keep trying my best and getting the best results possible and flying the flag high around the world,” he said.

Tyson said that after taking a brief break for Christmas he will continue his preparations for the Paris Olympics where he hopes to win Antigua and Barbuda’s first Olympic kite-boarding medal.