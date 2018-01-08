Hurricanes stun Red Force

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – Jason Campbell held his nerve to blast leg-spinner Imran Khan for a straight six and propel Leeward Islands Hurricanes to an exciting one-wicket victory over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force inside three days, here Saturday.

Chasing 222 for victory at Queen’s Park Oval, Hurricanes found themselves in strife on 205 for nine, still requiring a further 17 runs to win their eighth round contest in the Regional Four-Day Championship.

But the left-handed Campbell, batting at number 10, slammed three sixes in an audacious, unbeaten 30 off 22 deliveries to stun Red Force and lift Hurricanes to only their second win of an up-and-down season.

Devon Thomas had earlier provided the early flourish with a top score of 65, while Test opener and Captain Kieran Powell stroked 41, with Akeem Saunders chipping in with 38.

Fast bowler Anderson Phillip put the innings in trouble at 14 for two in the ninth over, when he removed opener Montcin Hodge (5) and Keacy Carty (2) cheaply.

However, Thomas and Powell then combined in a 93-run third wicket stand, which put the visitors on course for victory.

Thomas struck five fours and three sixes in a handsome 99-ball knock while the left-handed Powell faced 79 deliveries and counted four fours.

Powell became the third casualty of the innings and the first for Imran Khan when he perished with the score on 107, triggering a slide which saw three wickets fall for 43 runs.

Thomas was one of the three to fall, lbw to left-arm spinner Khary Pierre.

Saunders and Jeremiah Louis (13) joined forces to prop up the innings in a 32-run, sixth wicket stand which appeared to swing the pendulum back in the Hurricanes’ favour.

But Louis was bowled by Imran Khan sparking another collapse with Saunders eighth out.

With everything on the line, Campbell kept his wits about him to belt Pierre for two straight sixes in the penultimate over of the day, before repeating the stroke in the next over against Imran Khan with the same result, to earn Hurricanes honours.

Imran Khan finished with five for 87 to end with a 10-wicket match haul while Phillip claimed two for 23.

Sheno Berridge had earlier snared four for 40, while off-spinner Chaim Holder (2-19) and seamers Mervin Mathew (2-27) and Louis (2-49) all picked up two wickets each as Red Force were dismissed in their second innings for 162 after resuming the day on 143 for eight.