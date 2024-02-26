Hurricanes blow away Red Force in West Indies Championship

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes romped home to their second straight victory of the West Indies Championship with a four-wicket win over the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the final day at Warner Park.

Set a modest target of 162 to win in batting-friendly conditions, the Hurricanes reached the target comfortably on the backs of Keacy Carty who stroked 53, and Jewel Andrew’s 48, who was adjudged man of the match.

The day initially started with the Red Force at 285 for 6 before Daniel Doram cleaned up the tail with figures of 3 for 80, while Rahkeem Cornwall and Jeremiah Louis had 3 for 68 and 2 for 70 respectively. The win was crafted together by the ever-promising 17-year-old Andrew whose 87 in the first innings, helped the Hurricanes to 318, giving them a healthy 181-run lead over the Red Force who made 137 all out.

Credit must also be given to the seasoned veteran Kieran Powell who scored 65 in his first match of the season.

Moreover, Red Force gave a better showing with the bat in the second innings, posting a total of 352 as Jyd Goolie scored 64 and Jason Mohammed had 49.

Match Scores:

1st Innings

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 137 all out: Jyd Goolie 30, Joshua Da Silva 23, Colin Archibald 3 for 28, Jeremiah Louis 3 for 38.

Leeward Island Hurricanes 318 all out

Jewel Andrew 88, Kieran Powell 65, Anderson Phillip 4 for 62 and Bryan Charles 3 for 81

2nd Innings

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force

Jyd Goolie 64, Jason Mohammed 49, Rahkeem Cornwall 3 for 68 and Daniel Doram 3 for 80. Leeward Islands Hurricanes Keacy Carty 53, Jewel Andrew 48, Khary Pierre 4 for 61 and Anderson Phillip 2 for 26.

The Hurricanes’ next match will be against CCC on March 13 in Trinidad and Tobago.