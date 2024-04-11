Hundreds of residents sought to help with census

- Advertisement -

More than 600 people are needed to help with a national census.

The Statistics Division will conduct an open recruitment drive as it intensifies its pre-census activities.

A team will be at the Epicurean parking lot on Friars Hill Road on Thursday from 10am to 3pm to facilitate the application process for those interested in working with them.

The division is looking for 600-plus temporary workers to fill several positions, including enumerators, supervisors, data coders, editors and headquarters officers.

Interested applicants are asked to bring along a valid picture government-issued ID.

Meanwhile, field officers are presently conducting a mapping and listing exercise as part of the pre-enumeration stage of the census.