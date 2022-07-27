Hundreds more cruise jobs up for grabs to Antiguans and Barbudans 

- Advertisement -

Hundreds more jobs in the cruise tourism industry are to be made available to Antiguans and Barbudans. Positions up for grabs with Italian cruise line MSC Cruises range from welcome crew and cabin attendants, to waiters, bar staff and cooks.

Applications are now open amid a recruitment drive being held by the company in sync with the Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

The positions are being advertised online at visitantiguabarbuda.com and applications will be accepted up to August 5. Details of the jobs are provided on the website, including full job descriptions and a list of requirements.

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez said the initiative is indicative of the talent found in the twin island nation.

He said MSC made contact with his office, indicating the company’s eagerness to host a recruitment drive in Antigua and Barbuda in the aftermath of a job fair held earlier this month by Royal Caribbean Cruises which saw almost 400 local people offered work.

“Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry continues to shine in the international fora, and we can see the fruits of this spotlight,” Minister Fernandez said.

“We have industry professionals recruited for jobs in the Jersey Islands, Royal Caribbean Cruise line, and now MSC Cruise line is offering up to 225 persons to be contracted for employment.

“This is what resilient rebounding looks like after a global pandemic. This is what next-level tourism engagement looks like,” he added.

Simone Richards, policy specialist in the Ministry of Tourism, said, “Job opportunities will be available in Greece, Dubai, and Brazil.

“All ship positions are being made available and the application process will be conducted in three phases. There will first be a prescreening process, then an invitation-only interview for individuals who meet the minimum requirement.

“Successful candidates will then proceed to technical interviews with the MSC talent acquisition team. Applicants should be citizens living in Antigua and Barbuda. “

Visit www.visitantiguabarbuda.com/msc-job-recruitment-drive/ for additional information.

MSC Cruises was founded in 1989 in Naples, Italy. It is the world’s largest privately-held cruise company, employing about 23,500 people worldwide and with offices in more than 40 countries, and the fourth largest cruise company in the world.