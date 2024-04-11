Huge win for Flyers 2, while ‘Shugy’ top scores in Daggers’ triumph in Division 2 basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Flyers Basketball 2 were in dominant form in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 competition on Tuesday, recording a 51-point win over Cristos United to keep their unbeaten streak alive after six games.

Playing at the JSC basketball court, Flyers dominated the contest from start to finish, outscoring their opponents in all four quarters. It was a daunting start for United as the entire team went scoreless in the first quarter with Flyers taking a 26-0 advantage.

Flyers then went on to claim the second quarter 22-12 before taking the third quarter 19-14. Flyers rounded off their onslaught by outscoring their opponents 23-13 to record the huge 90-39 triumph.

Sadiq Phillip and Craig Massiah led the way for Flyers, both sinking 20 points. Phillip also grabbed 14 rebounds, while Massiah snatched 10 rebounds of his own. Donte Trimingham chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while Rashaun Harry scored 10 points and picked up 12 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Thomas Skerrit sank 10 points for Cristos United while Neville Chambers grabbed 19 rebounds.

There was victory as well for Old Road Daggers as they beat Ottos Coolers 67-43 also at the JSC basketball complex.

Daggers controlled the contest throughout, outscoring Clippers 12-9 in the first quarter, 21-10 in the second, 13-12 in the third and 21-12 in the fourth to record their fourth win in seven games.

Kelvin “Shugy” Simon sank a game-high of 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a winning effort for Daggers, while Amare Browne was the top scorer for Clippers with 21 points.