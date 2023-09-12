How to help someone with depression

- Advertisement -

Suicide Awareness Month is a period dedicated to raising awareness about suicide prevention, mental health, and providing support to those who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts or have been affected by suicide.

In many countries, Suicide Awareness Month is observed in September. During this month, various organisations, mental health advocates, and communities come together to promote education, reduce stigma, and provide resources to individuals who are at risk or have lost someone to suicide. The goal is to encourage open conversations about mental health, increase understanding, and foster a supportive environment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it is essential to seek help immediately. Reach out to a mental health professional, a helpline, or a trusted person in your life.

Remember that there are people who care and want to support you. Depression is usually the most common symptom of suicide. Helping someone with chronic depression can be a complex and challenging process, but there are several ways you can provide support. Here are some suggestions:

Encourage professional help: Encourage the person to seek professional assistance from a mental health provider, such as a psychiatrist, psychologist, or therapist. Professional help is essential in managing chronic depression as it provides expertise, guidance, and appropriate treatment options.

Offer emotional support: Be there for the person with chronic depression and provide a listening ear. Let them express their feelings without judgment or trying to “fix” their problems. Validate their emotions and offer reassurance that you are there to support them through their journey.

Educate yourself: Learn more about depression, its symptoms, and available treatment options. Understanding the condition can help you provide better support and empathy to the person experiencing chronic depression.

Be patient and understanding: Chronic depression is a long-term condition, and recovery takes time. Be patient with the person and avoid placing pressure or expectations on them to “snap out” of their depression. Understand that their symptoms and moods may fluctuate and offer your understanding and support throughout the process.

Encourage healthy habits: Help the person establish and maintain healthy lifestyle habits. Encourage regular exercise, balanced nutrition, sufficient sleep, and stress management techniques. While these habits may not “cure” depression, they can contribute to overall well-being and potentially alleviate some symptoms.

Be proactive in crisis situations: If you suspect that the person is in immediate danger or contemplating self-harm or suicide, take it seriously and seek help urgently. Contact emergency services or a crisis hotline in your country. Make sure they are not left alone and stay with them until professional help arrives.

Offer practical assistance: Individuals with chronic depression may struggle with everyday tasks and responsibilities. Offer practical assistance, such as helping with household chores, cooking meals, or running errands. Small acts of kindness can make a significant difference in their daily lives.

Foster social connections: Encourage the person to maintain social connections and engage in activities they enjoy. Loneliness and isolation can exacerbate depression, so helping them stay connected with friends, family, or support groups can provide a valuable support network.

Avoid judgment and stigma: Be mindful of any stigma or judgment surrounding mental health. Depression is a real medical condition, and the person needs understanding and empathy rather than criticism or blame. Create a safe and non-judgmental environment for open communication.

Take care of yourself: Supporting someone with chronic depression can be emotionally challenging. Remember to prioritise your own self-care and seek support for yourself as needed. It is essential to maintain your own well-being to provide effective support in the long run.

Remember, while you can offer support, it is crucial for the person to seek professional help for their chronic depression. Encourage them to work with mental health professionals who can provide appropriate diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing support.